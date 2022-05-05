Elmwood Place former mayor’s court clerk must repay thousands, state auditor says

ELMWOOD PLACE, Ohio (WXIX) - The former mayor’s court clerk in Elmwood Place must repay thousands after she was convicted of stealing $46,920 from the village, State Auditor Keith Faber announced Thursday.

His office issued a finding for recovery for $61,028 against Cheryl Bruce.

Bruce, 54, pleaded guilty in Hamilton County Common Pleas Court in February 2021 to a single count of theft in office, court records show.

Two other charges, for tampering with records and unauthorized use of property, were dismissed.

The auditor’s special investigations unit uncovered the missing money in 2019 and their investigation led to her indictment and, ultimately, conviction.

Hamilton County Judge Megan Shanahan sentenced Bruce in March 2021 to five years of community control and ordered her to make restitution of the amount stolen plus audit costs.

The village’s insurance company, Public Entity Risk Services of Ohio Inc., already paid the $46,420, Faber said.

Bruce now must fork over the remaining unpaid balance of $14,608, which includes the deductible and audit costs, according to his office.

As mayor’s court clerk, Bruce was responsible for collecting and depositing fines, fees, and other court-related costs.

Auditors determined Bruce failed to deposit $45,426 in court payments and $1,494 in delinquent income tax payments submitted to the village between Jan. 1, 2017, through March 29, 2019, according to the most recent audit released Thursday.

Bruce quit in April 2019.

A Hamilton County grand jury indicted her just over a year later, in May 2020, court records show.

FOX19 NOW is trying to reach her for comment, as well as officials in Elmwood Place.

We will update this story once we hear back.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.