Family of Northside pedestrian nearly killed said it was the ‘worst call’ they’ve ever received

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Six months after nearly losing her life while crossing the street, a Northside woman and her family are asking for pedestrian safety measures.

“That morning, I was out for a run in the neighborhood before going to work. I remember coming down Pullan, and it was a normal route I had run before. When I ran across the street, somebody ran a red light and hit me,” Anna Barchick-Suter said.

Barchick-Suter, 28, was in a marked crosswalk in the 4200 block of Hamilton Avenue, according to police, when a Toyota Camry ran a red light and hit her.

Her parents didn’t know what to expect.

“It was the worst call I ever received,” Anna’s mother, Jacqui Barchick said.

Anna’s parents live in Columbus, and her mother said her mind and heart were racing.

“It was the longest drive to Cincinnati,” she said. “It was just the moments of as we were driving down we were learning more about the situation and how much more greater it was.”

“For the first four days, they couldn’t tell us if she was going to live. For the first two weeks, we didn’t know if she would walk or talk again. Even a month out, we didn’t know what her recovery could be. She could move, but she had total assistance; her speech was still very affected, and we’re still dealing with it,” Anna’s dad, Cooper Barchick said.

Anna said she was hit on her right side and suffered brain trauma from the accident.

“The biggest injury was a traumatic brain injury and had fractures in my skull, a fractured rib, fractured the bones behind my ears, and there was enough bleeding that I had to go into surgery,” she said.

Anna now has a 3D-printed plastic plate to replace her fractured skull on the right side.

While her body is recovering from the accident, she said she still suffers from the long-term effects.

“Before the accident, I didn’t need glasses - I now need glasses. There is some shoulder issues that I’m still working through. There is a little bit of memory and words that I forget that I wouldn’t have before,” Anna said.

Last year during a Cincinnati police traffic blitz from October to November, more than 30 citations were issued in Northside.

Some drivers were accused of speeding, others failing to yield to pedestrians.

Months later, to offset drivers speeding and help with pedestrian safety, the city installed bump-outs on the same corner of the accident.

“It saddens me that it takes collisions to make action happen,” Anna said.

The family said that while they can not fix the past, they’re happy the city looks to keep updating its pedestrian safety measures.

As far as Anna goes, she said she will continue her recovery efforts while taking even more safety precautions while crossing the street.

“Now, before I cross the street, I double-check, triple check before I go. Unless I see a driver motioning that they see me or we made eye contact, I just assume they don’t see me,” she said.

Anna said at this time she is able to walk and run in short spurts and said she would love to speak with community leaders on possible safety measures going forward.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.