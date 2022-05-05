Contests
Father-of-four’s West End slaying haunts family 8 years later

Jason Dukes left behind four children including an infant boy.
By Courtney King
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 8:35 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A local mother is asking for the public’s help finding her son’s killer.

Jason Dukes was shot to death in the West End on May 10, 2014. He was 33 years old.

Police say the suspect drove away in a white Ford Expedition.

Sandra Dukes says it feels like it happened yesterday.

“The day this happened to my son was the day all the lights in my life went out,” she said.

Police have not made any arrests.

Sandra has been waiting eight years for justice. She says she hasn’t been able to rest.

“Every night I still toss and turn wondering, you know, who is the person responsible for killing my son,” she said, “and I hope that everything that happened in the dark is going to come to into the light.”

Sandra says the lack of tips is dispiriting.

“You know the thing in the neighborhood is you don’t want to snitch,” she said. “Where does that come from? [...]You know you see someone take somebody’s life and you’re going to stand there and say you didn’t see nothing? Come on! Not me.”

Sandra says Jason was a father-of-four including an infant son.

“The sad part is he never got a chance to know his father,” she said. “He will never remember because he was three months old.”

The lone comfort in his death? Jason saved three people’s lives with his organs.

If you have any information into the shooting death of Jason Dukes, you’re asked to call Cincinnati Police or CrimeStoppers at 513-352-3040.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

