Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

First Alert Weather, Traffic Day Friday: Heavy rain, strong storms possible

Though the severe threat is low, it isn't zero - plus we are looking at heavy rainfall in the tri-state for Friday afternoon and evening.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 12:50 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Friday is a First Alert Weather and Traffic Day due to disruptive weather and President Joe Biden’s visit to Greater Cincinnati.

Severe risk is low, but strong storms may bring heavy rainfall in addition to strong winds and hail.

Timeline for the most impactful weather will be from 2 p.m. through the evening.

First Alert Weather Day Friday
First Alert Weather Day Friday(FOX19 NOW)

The morning will also have some scattered shower activity, but will dissipate in the later morning ahead of the showers and storms that redevelop in the afternoon.

A few storms could be strong, especially in northern Kentucky with threats of straight-line winds and marginal-sized hail.

Biden‘s visit will take him to Butler County, where he will meet with manufacturing leaders and promote legislation creating incentives for technology.

His route has not been announced, but it’s expected to cause major traffic delays.

Biden will fly into Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport on Friday morning and, according to a news release, visit United Performance Metals in Hamilton.

First Alert Weather Day Friday
First Alert Weather Day Friday(FOX19 NOW)

Rainfall will be the biggest threat with these storms at this time, with rainfall totals between 0.75″ to 1.50″ between Thursday night through Saturday.

Wet roads Friday morning are expected for many, but not all. Wet roads with potential of ponding is likely on Friday afternoon/evening for all.

Stay up to date with the weather in your area by downloading the FOX19 weather app.

Scan the QR code below.

The FOX19 First Alert Weather App is available for free in the app store.
The FOX19 First Alert Weather App is available for free in the app store.(WXIX)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tuesday is a First Alert Weather Day with the threat of strong to severe thunderstorms.
All weather alerts expired after strong storms pass through Tri-State
Goshen School Board president resigns; confronted by 'predator catchers' in IN
Text messages show school board’s reaction to president appearing in child sex sting video
Julio Etienne
Hyde Park man accused of beating, strangling girlfriend: court docs
The movie prop money is easy to find for purchase online. (Source: WBRC video)
Cincinnati-area man arrested in counterfeiting case involving movie prop money
The Chromebook was allegedly provided to the student by the school.
Lawsuit: Family claims school-issued laptop led to their child being targeted by a sexual predator

Latest News

A warm up is on the way, but not before showers and storms move back in the tri-state.
Clouds hold on, First Alert Weather Day for Friday
A line of severe thunderstorms knocked down trees and power lines around southern Genesee and...
Showers in the Forecast THU Evening through SAT Evening
Cloudy and chilly for Wednesday before sunshine and warmth arrives next week, but not before...
Cloudy and cooler midweek before rain, storms return late week
Tuesday is a First Alert Weather Day with the threat of strong to severe thunderstorms.
All weather alerts expired after strong storms pass through Tri-State