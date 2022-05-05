First Alert Weather, Traffic Day Friday: Heavy rain, strong storms possible

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Friday is a First Alert Weather and Traffic Day due to disruptive weather and President Joe Biden’s visit to Greater Cincinnati.

Severe risk is low, but strong storms may bring heavy rainfall in addition to strong winds and hail.

Timeline for the most impactful weather will be from 2 p.m. through the evening.

First Alert Weather Day Friday (FOX19 NOW)

The morning will also have some scattered shower activity, but will dissipate in the later morning ahead of the showers and storms that redevelop in the afternoon.

A few storms could be strong, especially in northern Kentucky with threats of straight-line winds and marginal-sized hail.

Biden‘s visit will take him to Butler County, where he will meet with manufacturing leaders and promote legislation creating incentives for technology.

His route has not been announced, but it’s expected to cause major traffic delays.

Biden will fly into Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport on Friday morning and, according to a news release, visit United Performance Metals in Hamilton.

First Alert Weather Day Friday (FOX19 NOW)

Rainfall will be the biggest threat with these storms at this time, with rainfall totals between 0.75″ to 1.50″ between Thursday night through Saturday.

Wet roads Friday morning are expected for many, but not all. Wet roads with potential of ponding is likely on Friday afternoon/evening for all.

Stay up to date with the weather in your area by downloading the FOX19 weather app.

Scan the QR code below.

The FOX19 First Alert Weather App is available for free in the app store. (WXIX)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.