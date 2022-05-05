Five Iron Golf to open in heart of downtown Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Five Iron Golf, an indoor golfing entertainment venue, will open late this year in the heart of downtown Cincinnati.

Five Iron Golf signed a lease for 13,000 square feet of street-level space at 80 W. Fifth Street in The Foundry, Cincinnati Center City Development Corp. (3CDC)’s $51 million mixed-use development of Fountain Place.

“Bringing Five Iron Golf to Cincinnati is a natural fit in a community so enriched by sports and culture,” says Nora Dunnan, co-founder and chief development officer.

“This prime location will provide convenient access for enthusiasts of all levels to enjoy one-of-a-kind golf experiences as well as multiple alternative entertainment options.”

Customers will have the use of 13 custom-built golf simulators that have multiple high-speed cameras to capture every angle of their swing.

Other equipment will include a custom club fitting at The Fitting Lab — a Golf Digest Top 100 Clubfitter — widescreen TVs, leisure games, a full-service restaurant and bar serving creatively curated and seasonal fare, league play, private lessons, clinics and social events.

Five Iron Golf Cincinnati joins previously announced street-level tenants in The Foundry, Royce (a French-leaning brasserie) and Jeff Ruby’s Steakhouse, which is moving from its current Downtown location on Walnut Street.

The Foundry’s upper-floor office tenants are Deloitte, Turner Construction, and Divisions Maintenance Group.

“We’ve been actively seeking out new and creative entertainment options to fill our downtown commercial spaces, and we think Five Iron Golf is the perfect concept for The Foundry,” said Lindzie Gunnels, Senior Commercial Leasing Officer for 3CDC.

Five Iron Golf Cincinnati will expand the New York City-based company’s Midwest footprint.

They have three locations each in New York City and Chicago, two more under development in Michigan and venues in Baltimore, Las Vegas, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, and Washington DC.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.