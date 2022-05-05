Float-in movies coming to Great Parks of Hamilton County

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Whether you’re in the mood for an action adventure, a family comedy or a classic coming-of-age story, paddle out to your favorite Great Parks for a float-in movie.

Guests will enjoy watching movies on the water in a Great Parks’ rowboat at select park locations.

They will be held on select Fridays May through August.

You asked that we bring back this popular event, and we listened! Grab a delicious snack and enjoy a film from the comfort of a Great Parks' rowboat. 🚣



Up to four individuals total are permitted per boat. At least one adult 18 years or older must be in each boat.

Lifejackets will be available for guest use.

Food and beverages will be available for purchase each evening.

Their first float is coming up on May 13.

Advanced registration is required. Guests must register by one day in advance.

You can see the full schedule here.

