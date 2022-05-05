Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Float-in movies coming to Great Parks of Hamilton County

Jungle Cruise
Jungle Cruise(MGN)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Whether you’re in the mood for an action adventure, a family comedy or a classic coming-of-age story, paddle out to your favorite Great Parks for a float-in movie.

Guests will enjoy watching movies on the water in a Great Parks’ rowboat at select park locations.

They will be held on select Fridays May through August.

Up to four individuals total are permitted per boat. At least one adult 18 years or older must be in each boat.

Lifejackets will be available for guest use.

Food and beverages will be available for purchase each evening.

Their first float is coming up on May 13.

Advanced registration is required. Guests must register by one day in advance.

You can see the full schedule here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tuesday is a First Alert Weather Day with the threat of strong to severe thunderstorms.
All weather alerts expired after strong storms pass through Tri-State
Goshen School Board president resigns; confronted by 'predator catchers' in IN
Text messages show school board’s reaction to president appearing in child sex sting video
Julio Etienne
Hyde Park man accused of beating, strangling girlfriend: court docs
The movie prop money is easy to find for purchase online. (Source: WBRC video)
Cincinnati-area man arrested in counterfeiting case involving movie prop money
The Chromebook was allegedly provided to the student by the school.
Lawsuit: Family claims school-issued laptop led to their child being targeted by a sexual predator

Latest News

Fans light up Tiger Stadium with their cellphone lights Saturday, April 30 as Garth Brooks...
Seismograph records earthquake in Tiger Stadium during Garth Brooks concert
Moms will get free admission on Mother's Day.
Zoo Babies kicks off Sunday at the Cincinnati Zoo
Kings Island celebrates its 50th birthday on April 29 with a day-long celebration.
Kings Island turns 50: A look at the amusement park throughout the decades
The 24th Flying Pig Marathon is back this weekend.
Flying Pig Marathon: Road closures, schedule, forecast