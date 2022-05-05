Lakota board member ‘blatantly disregarded’ district policy, school leaders say

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Lakota school leaders addressed the recent behavior of one school board member following her censure last week.

On Wednesday, Missy Alexander, principal at Liberty Early Childhood School, and Rob Burnside, principal at Lakota East High School, sent a message to parents and guardians regarding a ‘concerning incident’ involving of Lakota board member Darbi Boddy.

The message describes an incident in which Boddy entered the two schools unannounced and unaccompanied.

In the message, Alexander and Burnside say that Boddy ‘blatantly disregarded’ the school district’s visitor policy, which had been discussed in a school board meeting just a week prior.

The policy states that all visitors, “are to make arrangements in advance through the school office of each school to be visited.” The policy goes on to say, “Every visitor to a school must register at the school office. Sign-in lists showing name, time, person visiting, and time departing shall be maintained by the office.”

Alexander and Burnside say that Boddy did neither.

“She entered our school announced and, against the request of our office staff to wait for my arrival, proceeded to exit the main office and walk the hallways of our school,” the message reads.

The message adds that Lakota staff members were ‘understandably alarmed’ by Boddy’s ‘unannounced appearance.’

Betsy Fuller, Director of School & Community Relations, said, “We are disappointed in Mrs. Boddy’s actions. We will not tolerate behavior that violates our policies and procedures, especially where it interrupts the learning process for our students and contributes to an uncomfortable work environment for our staff.”

Boddy posted a Facebook response to the incident saying, “I fully understand this is not traditionally what board members have done, but I would like to think that any awkwardness involved will soon give way to the virtues of this kind of attention and effort.”

In a message to the Lakota School Board, Boddy also called the allegations of policy violation an ‘absurd claim.’

Boddy adds, “The actions and communications coming from the board and administration on this issue constitute emotionally charged rhetoric that creates confusion and inspires the spread of misinformation detrimental to the district....”

This controversy follows one week after a school board meeting on April 27, when Boddy walked out after other members called for her resignation due to a social media post on Boddy’s page that directed people to a pornography website.

The school board voted 4-0 on a resignation request but does not have the authority to remove a fellow board member.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.