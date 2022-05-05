Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Man honored for going ‘above and beyond’ to help toddler wandering in OTR

Officers say he undoubtedly saved the young boy’s life.
Cincinnati police honor Johnathon Russ with the inaugural Standout Citizen Award
Cincinnati police honor Johnathon Russ with the inaugural Standout Citizen Award(Cincinnati Police Department)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police honored a man Thursday for helping a toddler he recently found wandering around the neighborhood.

Officers say Jonathan Russ undoubtedly saved the young boy’s life.

“To be able to do something for somebody that was in need... I would hope that if I was ever in a situation like that, somebody would do something like that for me,” Russ said. “Thankful that God put me in a position to be a blessing for someone else.”

Russ is not only the first recipient of the Cincinnati Police Department’s Standout Citizen Award, he occasioned the award’s creation.

“You actually inspired this award,” a police spokesperson told him alongside the two female officers who responded to the situation. “These two ladies came to me and said, ‘Do we have an award for citizens?’ We do now.”

The boy was outside and naked wandering around the neighborhood when Russ found him, took him inside and tried to find his mother or father.

“We just really appreciated everything you did, because what you did, you didn’t have to do, and a lot of people in your position probably wouldn’t have,” one of the officers said. “So thank you for everything that you did. You definitely saved [the boy’s] life that day, there’s no doubt about it.”

Said Cincinnati Police Chief Theresa Theetge, “Our fine officers here recognized that he went above and beyond what we would ask of a citizen, so we wanted to thank him for that.”

Mr. Redleg was on hand as well to present Russ with free tickets to upcoming Reds games.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tuesday is a First Alert Weather Day with the threat of strong to severe thunderstorms.
All weather alerts expired after strong storms pass through Tri-State
Goshen School Board president resigns; confronted by 'predator catchers' in IN
Text messages show school board’s reaction to president appearing in child sex sting video
Julio Etienne
Hyde Park man accused of beating, strangling girlfriend: court docs
The movie prop money is easy to find for purchase online. (Source: WBRC video)
Cincinnati-area man arrested in counterfeiting case involving movie prop money
The Chromebook was allegedly provided to the student by the school.
Lawsuit: Family claims school-issued laptop led to their child being targeted by a sexual predator

Latest News

President Joe Biden’s visit to Greater Cincinnati on Friday will take him to Butler County,...
President Joe Biden to visit Butler County plant, deliver speech
Evening Forecast Update - Showers Evening and Overnight
Evening Forecast Update - Showers Evening and Overnight
Jungle Cruise
Float-in movies coming to Great Parks of Hamilton County
ODOT will fund $51 million for projects in 32 counties.
DeWine: ODOT will fund $51 million in state-wide safety grants