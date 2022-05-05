Man honored for going ‘above and beyond’ to help toddler wandering in OTR

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police honored a man Thursday for helping a toddler he recently found wandering around the neighborhood.

Officers say Jonathan Russ undoubtedly saved the young boy’s life.

“To be able to do something for somebody that was in need... I would hope that if I was ever in a situation like that, somebody would do something like that for me,” Russ said. “Thankful that God put me in a position to be a blessing for someone else.”

Russ is not only the first recipient of the Cincinnati Police Department’s Standout Citizen Award, he occasioned the award’s creation.

“You actually inspired this award,” a police spokesperson told him alongside the two female officers who responded to the situation. “These two ladies came to me and said, ‘Do we have an award for citizens?’ We do now.”

The boy was outside and naked wandering around the neighborhood when Russ found him, took him inside and tried to find his mother or father.

“We just really appreciated everything you did, because what you did, you didn’t have to do, and a lot of people in your position probably wouldn’t have,” one of the officers said. “So thank you for everything that you did. You definitely saved [the boy’s] life that day, there’s no doubt about it.”

Said Cincinnati Police Chief Theresa Theetge, “Our fine officers here recognized that he went above and beyond what we would ask of a citizen, so we wanted to thank him for that.”

Mr. Redleg was on hand as well to present Russ with free tickets to upcoming Reds games.

Citizens often thank our officers for positive encounters. A recent incident involving an OTR resident who went above & beyond to help a toddler he found wandering, got us thinking, we need a way to thank citizens! Congrats to our inaugural "Standout Citizen Award"recipient @Reds pic.twitter.com/wO3hkiaHTa — Cincinnati Police Department (@CincyPD) May 5, 2022

