Mercy Health offering mammography options for the month of May

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Mercy Health’s breast center is making it easier for women to schedule and get mammograms during the month of May.

Mercy Health Eastgate Breast Center is hosting mammography programs called ‘MammoGLAM’ where women can schedule their annual mammogram as well as enjoy light refreshments, cocktails and gift bags.

MammoGLAM will be every Thursday in the month of May, which is Women’s Health Month.

Imaging Supervisor Theresa Siemer says that MammoGLAM was created to encourage women to attend important health screenings like mammograms.

“We get it! Women are busy,” says Siemer. “Couple that with the uncertainty of the last few years, and it’s not surprising to find that many women postponed their annual mammogram.”

Mammograms, which are X-rays of the breast, are the best way to detect breast cancer in the early stages, according to Mercy Health.

“Remember, when it comes to breast cancer, the earlier the diagnosis, the better the outcome,” says Siemer. “I hope you’ll consider joining us at MammoGLAM, an event that promises to be enjoyable and can give you the peace of mind that comes with having your screening.”

The MammoGLAM will be located at the Eastgate Breast Center at 601 Ivy Gateway, Suite 2400, Cincinnati, OH 45235.

Mercy Health is also providing mobile mammography screening programs at a variety of locations. The mobile screenings take about 15 minutes to complete.

Locations offering mobile mammography screenings:

Amelia, Kroger

262 W Main St., Amelia, OH 45102

May 17, 2022, 8:45 a.m.

Cherry Grove, Kroger

450 Ohio Pike, Cincinnati, OH 45255

May 24, 2022, 8:30 a.m.

Cincinnati, Bobbie Sterne Health Center

1525 Elm St., Cincinnati, OH 45202

May 11, 2022, 8 a.m.

Colerain Township, Kroger/The Little Clinic

3636 Springfield Pike, Cincinnati, OH 45251

May 17, 2022, 8:30 a.m.

Evandale, Walgreens

3105 Glendale Milford Road, Cincinnati, OH 45241

May 18, 2022, 8 a.m.

Glendale, Quinn Chapel AME Church

10998 Southland Road, Cincinnati, OH 45240

May 13, 2022, 8:30 a.m.

Lincoln Heights, Lincoln Heights Health Center

1401 Steffen Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45215

May 23, 2022, 8:30 a.m.

Mt Healthy, Mt Healthy Health Clinic

1411 Compton Road, Cincinnati, OH 45231

May 23, 2022, 1 p.m.

Price Hill, Health Center

2136 W 8th St., Cincinnati, OH 45204

May 11, 2022, 1 p.m.

West Chester, Everybody Fitness

7060 Ridgetop Drive, West Chester OH 45069

May 23, 2022, 8:30 a.m.

Western Hills, Dillard’s

6290 Glenway Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45211

May 19, 2022, 1:30 p.m.

Appointments should be scheduled beforehand. For MammoGLAM, please call 513-782-9047 and for the mobile mammography, call 513-686-3300 or 1-855-PINK123 (1-855-746-5123).

