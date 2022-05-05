Contests
President Joe Biden to visit Butler County plant, deliver speech

By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 6:02 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - President Joe Biden’s visit to Greater Cincinnati on Friday will take him to Butler County, where he will meet with manufacturing leaders and promote legislation creating incentives for technology, according to the White House.

Biden will fly into Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport on Friday morning and, according to a news release, visit United Performance Metals in Hamilton.

“The President will call on Congress to build on that success and pass legislation like the Bipartisan Innovation Act, which will create good-paying jobs, boost domestic manufacturing, and lower prices for working families,” the release states.

Biden is building on the 473,000 manufacturing jobs created since he took office in early 2021 - more jobs on average per month than under any other President in the last 50 years, according to the White House.

This will be Biden’s second trip to Cincinnati as president, most recently in July 2021.

