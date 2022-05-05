Clouds hold on, First Alert Weather Day for Friday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Another cloudy day is on tap for Thursday, but temperatures will be a tad warmer than Wednesday. Highs will reach the mid-to-upper 60s with easterly winds. Isolated showers will begin in the evening hours and become more widespread overnight.

We’re tracking rain and thunderstorms overnight Thursday into Friday as another surge of summertime humid air builds into the tri-state. A few storms could be strong, especially in northern Kentucky with threats of straight-line winds and marginal-sized hail. However, rainfall will be the biggest threat with these storms at this time, with rainfall totals between 0.75″ to 1.50″ between Thursday night through Saturday. Locally higher amounts could certainly be possible for areas that see strong thunderstorms. Because of the impacts and timing of these storms, we have declared Friday a First Alert Weather Day - especially for the afternoon and evening.

Shower activity will continue into Saturday with the weather drying late Saturday into Sunday. Sunday is Mother’s Day and the weather looks nice for the moms out there. Next week, we’ll be treated to summertime air with hot conditions moving in - high temperatures for much of next week will be in the 80s! Time to open up the pool if you haven’t yet!

