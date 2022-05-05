Contests
Sentencing day for home care employee convicted of rape

Mark Gasper
Mark Gasper(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 7:47 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A home care employee recently convicted of the rape of a disabled woman in Cleves will be sentenced Thursday.

Mark Gasper of Hamilton, is scheduled to appear at 9 a.m. before Hamilton County Common Pleas Court Judge Megan Shanahan.

The 67-year-old faces 3 to 10 years in prison.

He was found guilty last month on one count of rape and not guilty on the remaining six other counts of rape.

Gasper was indicted in November 2019 on seven counts of rape from November 2017 to about July 2018.

“A medical professional found (the woman) unable to consent to sexual activity,” Assistant Prosecutor Elizabeth Polston wrote in a court document called the “Bill of Particulars.”

There is a civil suit related to the criminal case.

The alleged victim and her family filed a negligence lawsuit in January 2020 against Gasper and his employer, Interim Healthcare of Cincinnati, Inc. and the Ohio Department of Medicaid, court records show.

In May 2020, Judge Shanahan granted a stay in the civil case pending the outcome of Gasper’s criminal trial.

The lawsuit says the victim is an incompetent adult living with her parents in Cleves.

Court records allege that between Nov. 1, 2017, to on or about Jan. 28, 2018, “Gasper purposefully and negligently sexually assaulted (the victim) within or near the residence.... As a direct and proximate result of Gasper’s misconduct and negligence, (she) suffered temporary and permanent physical and psychiatric injuries; suffered great humiliation and embarrassment; endured pain and suffering of her mind and body and will continue to endure such pain and suffering in the future; incurred medical bills and will continue to incur medical bills in the future; and, suffered loss of enjoyment of her life.”

The lawsuit says Interim Healthcare negligently hired, trained and supervised Gasper.

It also states that prior to Nov. 1, 2017, Interim Healthcare knew or should have known that Gasper posed a risk of negligently injuring or purposely abusing its clients and (the victim) in particular. Interim Healthcare negligently retained Gasper as an employee to care for its clients and (the victim) in particular.”

The Ohio Department of Medicaid is named as a defendant in the civil lawsuit because it paid expenses incurred by the victim and her family.

State officials acknowledge in court records the department made payments on behalf of the victim and it has a right of recovery for the costs of medical services and care provided to the victim.

