Teacher Appreciation Week continues at NKY school

UNION, Ky. (WXIX) - Teacher Appreciation Week is continuing at a Northern Kentucky high school.

FOX19 NOW’s Drew Amman caught up with students and teachers at Larry A. Ryle High School in Union, Ky.

Charity Ehrenberg, an English teacher and student council advisor at Ryle, shared what it means to her to see students celebrate teachers.

“It’s so awesome to see that the students see the work that we do,” says Ehrenberg. “A lot of times our work goes well beyond the traditional school day.”

The students at Ryle had various gifts for their teachers throughout the week including chocolate bars and other candy as well as suckers in their mailboxes from the freshman class.

“[W]hen we come and see the gifts and signs and little treats in the mailboxes, it gives that extra little push to continue out this year,” adds Ehrenberg.

Ryle’s Student Body President Carter Davidson says that Teacher Appreciation Week is particularly special because it hits close to home.

“[Teacher Appreciation Week] is one of the most important things I’ll do it here,” says Davidson. “Both my grandparents were teacher administrators, my great grandparents were teachers, so this is special to me... I always want teachers to feel appreciated for everything that they do because they’re here for us, especially during this week.”

