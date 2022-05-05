Contests
Westwood celebrates DORA grand opening on Cinco de Mayo

You can carry an open container in the Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area (DORA) with a...
You can carry an open container in the Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area (DORA) with a specially marked cup.(Tony Geftos)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 10:16 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cincinnati neighborhood is celebrating its grand opening of DORA Thursday.

The official grand opening of Westwood’s DORA district is planned for 6 p.m. on May 5, in Westwood Town Hall Park.

The soft opening for the DORA district was a couple of weeks ago, according to Larry Eiser, DORA Management Committee Chair of the Westwood Civic Association.

Scheduled to be in attendance are Mayor Aftab Pureval, Vic-Mayor Jan-Michele Kearney and several city council members.

There will be a ceremonial ribbon-cutting for the opening, according to Eiser, and several local business owners will be speaking.

Eiser says, “The goal of creating the DORA district in Westwood is to help continue the momentum of revitalization in Westwood by furthering efforts to make our Westwood Town Hall District a destination, help our businesses prosper, attract additional businesses, and further activate recently renovated Westwood Town Hall Park.”

Family-friendly and pet-friendly activities will be set up at the event, as well as live music from Ben Levin’s Blues Band and food and drink from participating businesses.

