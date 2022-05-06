Contests
14 more victims uncovered in former postal worker’s theft scheme, prosecutor says

25-year-old Coniya Tyler was indicted Thursday on 28 criminal counts.
Coniya Tyler
Coniya Tyler(Delhi Township Police Department)
By FOX19 Digital Staff and Kody Fisher
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 8:13 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A mail carrier arrested last month for allegedly stealing a credit card from a woman on her route is now facing more charges after investigators say she did the same thing to other people.

A grand jury handed down a 28-count indictment Thursday against former USPS mail carrier Coniya Tyler on charges of theft and identity fraud.

Hamilton County Assistant Prosecutor Andy Berghausen says he’s never seen anything like it.

“This is a significant indictment because it’s a significant crime,” Berghausen said. “[...]Fourteen victims. Fourteen stolen credit cards.”

Tyler, 25, was charged in late April after allegedly stealing a credit card from Delhi resident Jo Ann Smith. While in her uniform, police say Tyler then used the credit card at several Norwood businesses, racking up nearly $700 in charges over the span of two days.

Delhi police detectives said at the time they’d found several more cards in Tyler’s purse and that Tyler admitted in an interview to having stolen them as well.

One of them, according to Berghausen, belonged to Stephanie Burns.

“I was trying to rebuild my credit, so I ordered me a credit card, and it didn’t come in the mail,” Burns recalled.

She then got a call from Delhi police, who told her Tyler had stolen her credit card. Burns was on Tyler’s route.

“When the police called me and notified me, I was blown away,” she said.

Berhausen says Tyler spent around $5,000 using the 14 credit cards.

“Due to the fact that it was uncovered as quickly as it was, detectives were able to catch it,” he said.

Burns says she’s relieved the charge on her card was declined.

“Especially in her position, that she took advantage of the power that she had, it was just so wrong,” she said.

Delhi Police Det. Joe Macaluso said last month the department doesn’t believe this is a widespread problem despite the number of victims.

“This is something that is unusual,” he said. “The mail carriers that are out there are trusted. The vast majority of them are doing a great job.”

Tyler faces up to 28 years in prison if convicted on every count.

She will be back in court Friday morning.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

