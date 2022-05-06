Contests
Brother of Clemson coach accused of distributing child porn

Henry Swinney III is accused of distributing child pornography.
By FOX Carolina News Staff and Gray News staff
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina/Gray News) – The brother of the Clemson Tigers head football coach was one of three men arrested in connection to child sexual exploitation investigations, the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office announced Thursday.

WHNS reports Henry Ervil Swinney III of Clemson, who is the brother of coach Dabo Swinney, was arrested on April 23 after a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children prompted an investigation.

The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office said Henry Swinney distributed child sexual abuse material through a “Mega” file sharing link.

He is charged with sexual exploitation of a minor.

Investigators also arrested 22-year-old Carson Alexander Radlein, who they said was in possession of multiple files of child sex abuse material after a separate investigation.

He is facing 11 charges connected to the sexual exploitation of minors.

Additionally, 55-year-old Gordon Helton Jr. was arrested for distribution and possession of child sex abuse material.

Helton is facing 10 charges connected to the sexual exploitation of a minor.

Copyright 2022 FOX Carolina via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

