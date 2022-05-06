Butler County sheriff reviewing text messages between Madison High School coach, player

MADISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - The Butler County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a Madison High School coach is accused of texting with a student, according to Sheriff Richard Jones.

FOX19 NOW is not naming the coach, who recently resigned, because he is not facing any charges.

Investigators are looking into multiple pages of text messages between the coach and student, the sheriff tells FOX19 NOW.

He said school officials turned the text messages over to the school resource officer. The officer felt there was no crime, and had his supervisor look them over, who agreed, according to the sheriff.

Now, sheriff’s detectives are giving the messages a close review as well.

Madison’s superintendent tells us the coach resigned after being questioned about the text messages.

The school has a policy that anytime an adult is texting with a student, the parent must be copied on the messages.

The superintendent tells FOX19 NOW the coach did not follow that policy.

FOX19 NOW has a message into the coach for comment. We will update this story once we hear back.

