Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Butler County sheriff reviewing text messages between Madison High School coach, player

By Jennifer Edwards Baker, Chancelor Winn and Tricia Macke
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 2:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - The Butler County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a Madison High School coach is accused of texting with a student, according to Sheriff Richard Jones.

FOX19 NOW is not naming the coach, who recently resigned, because he is not facing any charges.

Investigators are looking into multiple pages of text messages between the coach and student, the sheriff tells FOX19 NOW.

He said school officials turned the text messages over to the school resource officer. The officer felt there was no crime, and had his supervisor look them over, who agreed, according to the sheriff.

Now, sheriff’s detectives are giving the messages a close review as well.

Madison’s superintendent tells us the coach resigned after being questioned about the text messages.

The school has a policy that anytime an adult is texting with a student, the parent must be copied on the messages.

The superintendent tells FOX19 NOW the coach did not follow that policy.

FOX19 NOW has a message into the coach for comment. We will update this story once we hear back.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tuesday is a First Alert Weather Day with the threat of strong to severe thunderstorms.
All weather alerts expired after strong storms pass through Tri-State
Goshen School Board president resigns; confronted by 'predator catchers' in IN
Text messages show school board’s reaction to president appearing in child sex sting video
Julio Etienne
Hyde Park man accused of beating, strangling girlfriend: court docs
The movie prop money is easy to find for purchase online. (Source: WBRC video)
Cincinnati-area man arrested in counterfeiting case involving movie prop money
The Chromebook was allegedly provided to the student by the school.
Lawsuit: Family claims school-issued laptop led to their child being targeted by a sexual predator

Latest News

A father from Harrison surprised his son with season tickets.
VIDEO: Harrison father surprises son with Bengals season tickets
bengals
WATCH: Bengals ticket surprise
President Joe Biden’s visit to Greater Cincinnati on Friday will take him into the northern...
Biden calls on Congress to pass Innovation Act
BIDEN
President Joe Biden speaks in Hamilton