Fairfield Schools closed Friday due to President Biden’s visit

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Fairfield City Schools will be closed Friday due to President Joe Biden’s visit to the Tri-State.

The district posted a message on its website Thursday evening, noting Biden’s visit will take him to a Hamilton business that’s “in very close proximity” to schools in the district.

The resulting road closures and traffic will prevent access to some district buildings and create “multiple issues for our transportation department and buildings,” the district argues.

“In addition, we have safety concerns about student safety in the event of an emergency,” the statement reads.

Weather is also expected to be an issue, according to FOX19 chief meteorologist Steve Horstmeyer.

Fairfield High School students who are scheduled to take the AP US History exam will continue as normal.

“The district doesn’t make these kinds of decisions lightly and apologizes for any inconvenience,” the statement concludes.

Biden will fly into CVG Friday morning. At some point, he will visit United Performance Metals in Hamilton. His exact route is unknown at this time.

