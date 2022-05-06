Flooding rains continue this evening

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Rain and storms will continue this evening. Rain will be heavy at times with a flood watch in effect for most of the region until 1am tomorrow. We have already measured close to two inches of rain in some spots so far today. There will be a few lingering showers in the morning. It will be damp and cloudy early with gradual clearing in the afternoon.

Sunday will be partly cloudy and dry. It will be a pleasant day for Mother’s Day with a high near 70.

Next week is mainly dry and warm with highs in the 80s. There will be lots of sunshine too with an early preview of summer. The normal high for this time of year is in the low 70s so the warmer than normal weather will be the headline most of next week.

