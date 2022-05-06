Former UC basketball player accused of domestic violence, per court docs

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A former University of Cincinnati basketball player is accused of pulling his girlfriend’s hair and dragging her up the stairs, according to court documents.

Jarron Cumberland, 24, is in Hamilton County Jail facing a charge of domestic violence allegedly punching and kicking his live-in girlfriend in the stomach, pulling her hair and dragging her up the stairs, per a victim statement in court documents.

Documents show that the alleged incident took place on April 28 at their shared residence in Millvale.

Cumberland was a guard for UC’s men’s basketball team where he was a unanimous first-team All-AAC selection in 2019. He now plays in the NBA G League for the Delaware Blue Coats.

Cumberland is scheduled to be back in court for pretrial later this month.

