FRIDAY IS A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - While we do not look at a severe storm outbreak, our biggest issues will be periods of heavy rainfall that will cause disruptions to travel and outdoor plans.

We have already had our first round of rain move through. As a result, there are some flood concerns.

Our next round will be during the afternoon and evening commute. Heavy rainfall and strong wind gusts will be primary concerns with any thunderstorms that develop.

Scattered lighter showers will fall Friday night into the early hours of Saturday. All Saturday morning the rain will taper off, giving us a dry Saturday afternoon.

Sunday is Mothers Day and the weather looks nice for the Moms out there with the sky becoming partly cloudy and the air warming to a high of 68 degrees.

Then sunny and temperatures into the 80-degree range next week.

