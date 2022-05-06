Contests
Gov. Beshear, Mayor Fischer make Derby winner predictions

Two local leaders have made their picks for the winner of the 148th Kentucky Derby.
By Dustin Vogt
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 10:13 PM EDT
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two local leaders have made their picks for the winner of the 148th Kentucky Derby.

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer continued a friendly wager with Ocala, Fla. Mayor Kent Guinn on Wednesday, placing a bottle of Woodford Reserve bourbon and a bottle of Stonestreet Estate Vineyards wine on the line.

Fischer’s pick to win the Run for the Roses is Epicenter, owned by Winchell Thoroughbreds, trained by Steve Asmussen and ridden by Joel Rosario. Guinn’s pick was Simplification, a Florida-bred thoroughbred owned by Tami Bobo, trained by Antonio Sano and ridden by Jose L. Ortiz.

“Epicenter is owned by Winchell Thoroughbreds, trained by the all-time winningest trainer in North America who has yet to see a Kentucky Derby victory,” Fischer said in a release. “I’m hopeful Steve Asmussen will be present in the Winner’s Circle alongside Epicenter to experience a full-circle moment in his career with a Kentucky thoroughbred.”

On Thursday, Beshear said he also had a Derby pick, but was still working on a pick for the Kentucky Oaks.

Similar to Fischer, Beshear also picked the Winchell Thoroughbreds-owned Epicenter.

“On Derby, I’m excited about a couple of friends that are involved in the Derby, and up until last year, I didn’t think I had a friend participating,” Beshear said. “One is Ron Winchell, who is the owner of Epicenter, so of course I have to root for his horse. Which I believe is the favorite or the runner-up right there.”

Epicenter will start from Post 3 in the Derby. His current odds are 7-2.

