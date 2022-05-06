Holy Cross High School helps local non-profits, selects grant recipients

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A Northern Kentucky high school is giving back to the community and learning how to be philanthropists at a young age so they will continue to give to those in need for the rest of their lives.

Payton’s Lemonade Stand was serving up fresh lemonade at Holy Cross School in Covington Thursday. They were one of three non-profits chosen to receive grant money through the school’s Magnified Giving program.

“Magnified Giving teaches young adults about philanthropy,” explains Club Moderator Gay Trame, “Giving of their time, talent and treasure. They do not have to be rich to be a philanthropist.”

Trame started Magnified Giving at Holy Cross ten years ago. Students browse the non-profits in the area through the Magnified Giving website and then vote on which organizations they see as most deserving. This year they chose Payton’s Lemonade Stand, Pink Ribbon Girls, and the Ohio Innocence Project.

“Ohio Innocence Project is an organization that helps the wrongfully accused and convicted prove their innocence,” explains Holy Cross student Caryss Pouncy, “And basically helps them after they are proven innocent start a life afterwards.”

Kids from all grades were able to purchase baked goods and lemonade at the school Thursday. All of those proceeds will go to Payton’s Lemonade Stand who is helping Madi’s House create a safe place for kids of those suffering from mental illness or substance abuse.

“One thing that is really important at Holy Cross is community service,” says English Department Chair Amanda Reed, “And to see the kids not just doing service locally, but to expand their horizons and get involved in such an important and gratifying organization it really makes me feel so happy.”

Student Skyler Dudderar was one of the students who voted for these non-profits to receive funding.

“I think using the blessings I’ve been given, I get to help everyone else in my community,” says Dudderar, “And watching how happy this makes everyone else, it makes me feel good about myself, it makes me feel special and I like to know that I’m giving back to people that help me.”

“I think it just opens our eyes to how much you can impact the community,” adds Pouncy, “and just the feeling you get is what strives us to keep pushing forward and to help more people later in life down the road.”

It’s easy to tell all of the students had a good time giving back.

