Man dies in East End shooting, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man was shot Thursday night on Eastern Avenue, according to police officers at the scene.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. in the East End neighborhood.

Police say the man, who is around 30 years old, was found facedown in a driveway along Eastern Avenue. He was shot once in his side.

EMS transported him to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he died.

No word on what led to the shooting or possible suspects.

