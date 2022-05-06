Owner explains decision to leave dog tied to fire hydrant

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Many have seen the picture of “Baby Girl”, a dog left tied to a fire hydrant in Green Bay last weekend.

After her story went viral, the owner reached out to Action 2 News to share why that decision was made

The owner who has asked to remain anonymous, because this story has received nationwide attention and serious backlash says she fears retaliation.

She admitted that leaving Baby Girl on the fire hydrant was the hardest thing she’s ever had to do, but at the time was her last resort and only option.

“It was the worst. It was the hardest thing I’ve ever done in my life, but I knew she would be okay. Somebody would pick her up and she’d be safe,” she said.

Today she’s living on the street and is also going through chemotherapy, making it impossible for her to properly care for Baby Girl.

“So I’m on the streets with her, and I said, it needs to be done immediately because she’s with me outside, under bushes. And they said we can’t do anything. We don’t have any kennels,” she explained.

The owner said she then tried working with other humane societies and going door-to-door to find someone to take the dog but ended up taking advice to call the police for an emergency surrender.

“I called God, seven places. I called everybody to see if I could give her up, you know, will somebody, please take her?” she recalled.

She said she was just a block away watching as Baby Girl was picked up by police. She had left the dog with her favorite toys, food a note explaining the situation.

“When I put her on the hydrant, I just saw her face that she was like, mom, what, what’s going on here?” she said.

Today she’s hoping Baby Girl can find a good home, and that people will understand she tried to do the right thing.

“I hope she finds a fantastic family. She deserves it. Just forgive me and bless Baby Girl. Make sure she’s ok,” she said.

The Humane Society in Green Bay tells Action 2 News they have no record of a conversation with the owner.

“We have no record of such a conversation. Although we ask for a surrender appointment to best prepare for an animal’s arrival, we make exceptions for emergencies and definitely would if someone expressed that they were homeless. In fact, it happened with another client this week,” the Humane Society says.

The Wisconsin Humane Society of Green Bay said today that Baby Girl is happy, healthy, and quickly becoming a staff favorite.

