Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

President Joe Biden arrives in Greater Cincinnati

By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 3:54 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - President Joe Biden’s Air Force One landed at CVG Friday afternoon for his visit to the Greater Cincinnati area.

His visit will take him into the northern suburbs, where he will meet with manufacturing leaders as he promotes a new program to bolster American-made technology.

The president will travel from the airport to United Performance Metals in Hamilton.

That’s where Biden will urge Congress to pass the “Bipartisan Innovation Act” to fund the manufacturing of semiconductors and other technology stalled by supply chain delays overseas.

This will all create good-paying jobs, boost domestic manufacturing, and lower prices for working families, according to the White House.

Biden to plug manufacturing initiative at Ohio metal company

Biden will tout his administration’s new program, a partnership between several large U.S. original equipment manufacturers and some of their small and medium enterprise suppliers to help speed their adoption of additive manufacturing technology and upgrade their capabilities.

The large manufacturers include Evendale-based GE Aviation, Lockheed, Raytheon, Siemens Energy, Honeywell, and Northrup Grumman.

The president will not be visiting GE Aviation Friday, a GE spokesman tells FOX19 NOW.

Fairfield City Schools shut down Friday because the Hamilton plant Biden is visiting is “in very close proximity” to some of its schools, the district said in a message posted on its website Thursday.

The resulting road closures and traffic will prevent access to some district buildings and create “multiple issues for our transportation department and buildings,” the district says.

“In addition, we have safety concerns about student safety in the event of an emergency,” the statement reads.

Travel also could be slowed by strong storms that could bring heavy rainfall in addition to strong winds and hail.

The timeline for the most impactful weather will be 2 p.m. through the evening, according to FOX19 NOW Chief Meteorologist Steve Horstmeyer.

This will be Biden’s second trip to Cincinnati as president, most recently in July 2021.

The president is building on the 473,000 manufacturing jobs created since he took office in early 2021 - more jobs on average per month than under any other President in the last 50 years, according to the White House.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX-TV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tuesday is a First Alert Weather Day with the threat of strong to severe thunderstorms.
All weather alerts expired after strong storms pass through Tri-State
Goshen School Board president resigns; confronted by 'predator catchers' in IN
Text messages show school board’s reaction to president appearing in child sex sting video
Julio Etienne
Hyde Park man accused of beating, strangling girlfriend: court docs
The movie prop money is easy to find for purchase online. (Source: WBRC video)
Cincinnati-area man arrested in counterfeiting case involving movie prop money
The Chromebook was allegedly provided to the student by the school.
Lawsuit: Family claims school-issued laptop led to their child being targeted by a sexual predator

Latest News

The n ew policy is effective immediately.
UC Athletics introduces clear bag policy for all venues
Fentanyl
OSU warns of fake Adderall pills containing fentanyl after death of 2 students
Jarron Cumberland
Former UC basketball player accused of domestic violence, per court docs
FRIDAY IS A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY
FRIDAY IS A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY
Holy Cross High School lemonade stand.
Holy Cross High School helps local non-profits, selects grant recipients