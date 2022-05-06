President Joe Biden comes to Greater Cincinnati: Expect major traffic delays

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - President Joe Biden’s visit to Greater Cincinnati on Friday will take him into the northern suburbs, where he will meet with manufacturing leaders and promote legislation creating incentives for technology, according to the White House.

“The President will call on Congress to build on that success and pass legislation like the Bipartisan Innovation Act, which will create good-paying jobs, boost domestic manufacturing, and lower prices for working families,” the White House said in a news release earlier this week.

Biden is building on the 473,000 manufacturing jobs created since he took office in early 2021 - more jobs on average per month than under any other President in the last 50 years, the release states.

He will fly into Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport at about 1 p.m. Friday afternoon and travel from there to United Performance Metals in Hamilton.

His route has not been announced, but it’s expected to cause major traffic delays.

Fairfield City Schools shut down Friday because the plant Biden plans to visit is “in very close proximity” to some of its schools, the district said in a message posted on its website Thursday.

The resulting road closures and traffic will prevent access to some district buildings and create “multiple issues for our transportation department and buildings,” the district argues.

“In addition, we have safety concerns about student safety in the event of an emergency,” the statement reads.

This will be Biden’s second trip to Cincinnati as president, most recently in July 2021.

