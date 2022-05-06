UC Athletics introduces clear bag policy for all venues

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The University of Cincinnati Athletics Department announced it will initiate a clear bag policy for all events effective immediately.

The policy will be in effect for high school graduations starting May 11, and also include all events at Nippert Stadium, Fifth Third Arena, Gettler Stadium, UC Baseball Stadium and any other on-campus athletic venues.

The policy will be similar to those already in place at other venues across the city, including at Paul Brown Stadium and TQL Stadium, and enhance the public safety presence at on-campus athletic venues.

Cincinnati Athletics Clear Bag Policy

Fans will be able to bring one clear bag – either a one-gallon Ziploc-style bag or a clear bag tote no larger than 12″ x 6″ x 12″ – AND a small clutch bag or wallet that is roughly the size of a hand ( no larger than 4.5″ x 6.5″ ) into on-campus events.

This policy will allow entry gates to move more efficiently on game days.

Non-approved bags include backpacks, camera cases, oversized purses and other large bags.

For more information, visit their website.

