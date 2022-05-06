Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

UC Athletics introduces clear bag policy for all venues

Fans can bring one approved clear bag and one small clutch or wallet to on-campus athletic events
The n ew policy is effective immediately.
The n ew policy is effective immediately.(UC Athletics Department)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 1:49 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The University of Cincinnati Athletics Department announced it will initiate a clear bag policy for all events effective immediately.

The policy will be in effect for high school graduations starting May 11, and also include all events at Nippert Stadium, Fifth Third Arena, Gettler Stadium, UC Baseball Stadium and any other on-campus athletic venues.

The policy will be similar to those already in place at other venues across the city, including at Paul Brown Stadium and TQL Stadium, and enhance the public safety presence at on-campus athletic venues.

Cincinnati Athletics Clear Bag Policy

Fans will be able to bring one clear bag – either a one-gallon Ziploc-style bag or a clear bag tote no larger than 12″ x 6″ x 12″AND a small clutch bag or wallet that is roughly the size of a hand (no larger than 4.5″ x 6.5″) into on-campus events.

This policy will allow entry gates to move more efficiently on game days.

Non-approved bags include backpacks, camera cases, oversized purses and other large bags.

For more information, visit their website.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tuesday is a First Alert Weather Day with the threat of strong to severe thunderstorms.
All weather alerts expired after strong storms pass through Tri-State
Goshen School Board president resigns; confronted by 'predator catchers' in IN
Text messages show school board’s reaction to president appearing in child sex sting video
Julio Etienne
Hyde Park man accused of beating, strangling girlfriend: court docs
The movie prop money is easy to find for purchase online. (Source: WBRC video)
Cincinnati-area man arrested in counterfeiting case involving movie prop money
The Chromebook was allegedly provided to the student by the school.
Lawsuit: Family claims school-issued laptop led to their child being targeted by a sexual predator

Latest News

A father from Harrison surprised his son with season tickets.
VIDEO: Harrison father surprises son with Bengals season tickets
Jarron Cumberland
Former UC basketball player accused of domestic violence, per court docs
Emma McMyler
Xavier golfer makes program history with U.S. Women's Open Bid
Preseason opponents will be announced on May 12.
Bengals single game tickets go on sale next week