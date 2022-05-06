VIDEO: Harrison father surprises son with Bengals season tickets

HARRISON, Ohio (WXIX) - A Harrison father gave his son the surprise of a lifetime Thursday when he surprised him with season tickets to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Matt Hiatt and his son, Tate, went to their first football game together last January. Ever since then, Tate has been a major Bengals fan.

“That’s the first-ever football game we went to, and I just fell in love with the Bengals,” said Tate, “I was begging him ever since that game to get season tickets.”

So, to surprise his son, Matt had a little something up his sleeve.

When Matt and Tate went to go get season tickets, the Bengals representative told them that the club had already sold out. Then, Matt pulled out two tickets.

“Well, it’s a good thing we got these two,” said Matt.

Tate didn’t fully realize what his dad was saying until Matt repeated the words again.

“What do you mean? Season tickets?” The father and son shared a big hug.

With tears in his eyes, Matt says that memories like these make being a parent the coolest job in the world.

“It’s emotional,” said Matt. “We have five kids. This is our last one, so as you get older, you realize that, so I’m going to look forward to it.”

Tate couldn’t watch his dad cry and not joke about it.

”He’s always crying,” Tate joked. “When the Bengals won their first playoff game, we were both jumping up and down.”

Matt added it’s amazing that he and Tate can share such a moment.

“He has big dreams and aspirations, so I have at least four more years before he runs off to college and go do his thing,” said Matt. “As long as he is here, we will continue to do that tradition.”

