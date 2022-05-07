Contests
1 person taken to hospital after shooting in Bond Hill, police say

One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting happened in Bond Hill Saturday.
One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting happened in Bond Hill Saturday.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 12:18 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting took place in Bond Hill Saturday, police said.

Cincinnati police were at the scene of a shooting on Carolina Avenue around 11 a.m.

Police say the victim was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

The extent of the injuries are unknown at this time.

Police have not stated if anyone has been arrested.

Officers are still investigating the incident.

