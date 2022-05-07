Contests
2 injured in shooting near downtown bar, police say

Police were at the scene of a shooting near 901 Bar in downtown Cincinnati.
Police were at the scene of a shooting near 901 Bar in downtown Cincinnati.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 12:14 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Two people are injured after a shooting happened near 901 Bar on Race Street Saturday morning.

Officers say they were dispatched to 901 Race Street around 2:30 a.m. for the report of shots fired.

At least one person was rushed to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, police said.

The conditions of the victims are unknown at this time.

Police have not stated if anyone was arrested, nor have they stated if the shooting happened inside or outside the bar.

Officers are still investigating.

Ask Ashlee discusses health and wellness, ways to celebrate Mother's Day
Sister Keli discusses producer DeVon Franklin's memoir, Luke 5 hiking adventures in Cincinnati
Fitton Center hosts jazz, cabaret drag show 2.5
President Biden travels to Hamilton to promote new manufacturing bill
