2 injured in shooting near downtown bar, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Two people are injured after a shooting happened near 901 Bar on Race Street Saturday morning.

Officers say they were dispatched to 901 Race Street around 2:30 a.m. for the report of shots fired.

At least one person was rushed to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, police said.

The conditions of the victims are unknown at this time.

Police have not stated if anyone was arrested, nor have they stated if the shooting happened inside or outside the bar.

Officers are still investigating.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.