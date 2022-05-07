2022 post positions, odds for Kentucky Derby contenders
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The 2022 Kentucky Derby returned to Churchill Downs on Saturday with crowds expected to fill capacity.
The post positions and odds are below.
Kentucky Derby
- 1 - Mo Donegal
Trainer: Todd Pletcher / Owner: Donegal Racing & Repole Stable / Jockey: Irad Ortiz Jr.
ODDS: 9-1
- 2 - Happy Jack
Trainer: Doug O’Neill / Owner: Calumet Farm / Jockey: Rafael Bejarno
ODDS: 20-1
- 3 - Epicenter
Trainer: Steve Asmussen / Owner: Winchell Thoroughbreds / Jockey: Joel Rosario
ODDS: 5-1
- 4 - Summer Is Tomorrow
Trainer: Bhupat Seemar / Owner: Michael Hilary Burke & Negar Burke / Jockey: Mickael Barzalona
ODDS: 33-1
- 5 - Smile Happy
Trainer: Kenny McPeek / Owner: Lucky Seven Stable / Jockey: Corey Lanerie
ODDS: 15-1
- 6 - Messier
Trainer: Tim Yakteen / Owner: SF Racing, Starlight Racing, Madaket Stables, Robert Masterson, Jay Schoenfarber, Waves Edge Capital, Catherine Donovan, Golconda Stable, Siena Farm / Jockey: John Velazquez
ODDS: 6-1
- 7 - Crown Pride
Trainer: Koichi Shintani / Owner: Teruya Yoshida / Jockey: Christophe Lemaire
ODDS: 17-1
- 8 - Charge It
Trainer: Todd Pletcher / Owner: Whisper Hill Farm / Jockey: Luis Saez
ODDS: 14-1
- 9 - Tiz the Bomb
Trainer: Kenny McPeek / Owner: Magdalena Racing (Lessee) / Jockey: Brian Hernandez Jr.
ODDS: 26-1
- 10 - Zandon
Trainer: Chad Brown / Owner: Jeff Drown / Jockey: Flavien Prat
ODDS: 7-1
- 11 - Pioneer of Medina
Trainer: Todd Pletcher / Owner: Sumaya US Stables / Jockey: TBD
ODDS: 52-1
- 12 - Taiba
Trainer: Tim Yakteen / Owner: Zedan Racing Stables / Jockey: Mike Smith
ODDS: 5-1
- 13 - Simplification
Trainer: Antonio Sano / Owner: Tami Bobo / Jockey: Jose Ortiz
ODDS: 41-1
- 14 - Barber Road
Trainer: John Ortiz / Owner: WSS Racing / Jockey: Rey Guttierez
ODDS: 50-1
- 15 - White Arbarrio
Trainer: Saffie Joseph Jr. / Owner: C2 Racing Stable & La Milagrosa Stable / Jockey: Tyler Gaffalione
ODDS: 13-1
- 16 - Cyberknife
Trainer: Brad Cox / Owner: Gold Square / Jockey: Florent Geroux
ODDS: 12-1
- 17 - Classic Causeway
Trainer: Brian Lynch / Owner: Kentucky West Racing & Clarke M. Cooper / Jockey: Julien Leparoux
ODDS: 76-1
- 18 - Tawny Port
Trainer: Brad Cox / Owner: Peachtree Stable / Jockey: Ricardo Santana Jr.
ODDS: 77-1
- 19 - Zozos
Trainer: Brad Cox / Owner: Barry & Joni Butzow / Jockey: Manny Franco
ODDS: 44-1
- 20 - Etheral Road - SCRATCHED
Trainer: D. Wayne Lukas / Owner: Julie Gilbert & Aaron Sones / Jockey: TBD
ODDS: 30-1
- 21- Rich Strike
Trainer: Eric R. Reed / Owner: RED TR-Racing, LLC / Jockey: Sonny Leon
ODDS: 98-1
- 22- Rattle N Roll - SCRATCHED
Trainer: Kenneth G. McPeek / Owner: Lucky Seven Stable (Michael J. Mackin) / Jockey: James Graham
ODDS: 30-1
