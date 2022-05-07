Contests
Cords cut at Tesla charging station in Cincinnati, second time in a week

Those responsible supposedly stole the cables for the copper inside.
By Payton Marshall
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 9:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Tesla Supercharger station near the Oakley Meijer was vandalized Friday for the second time this week.

Cords on the charging station were cut and stolen for the copper inside.

“It’s not the first time it’s happened and it’s probably not the last time,” said Aaron Cunningham, owner of EVentures Rentals, which rents out electric vehicles, primarily Teslas.

Cunningham says his business and livelihood are dependent on the chargers at the charging station working.

Tesla owner Raj Geru saw police at the station when the first episode of vandalism happened Tuesday.

“Whoever is the culprit should get caught, get justice and, don’t do this, you know? Like, do better things in life,” Geru said.

Geru comes to the Oakley charging station every day.

“I come here because it’s safe here, but it seems like it’s not,” he said.

A repairman from the Tesla’s Supercharger Command Center fixed the chargers earlier this week. He says it happened at a station in Oakland, California on Wednesday. He also says it’s becoming more common.

“There [in Cincinnati] it’s most likely a copper thief trying to make a quick buck on the cableing,” Cunningham said. “But in California, it looked more like an act of vandalism. They didn’t cut the entire cable off like you would if you were to sell the copper. They cut it right in the center, probably because they just don’t like Tesla.”

The repairman says the people vandalizing the chargers are only doing the first few at the station because those are hidden from Meijer’s surveillance cameras.

“When things like this happen, kind of out of the blue, it’s a little worrisome,” Cunningham said.

Tesla has not responded to a comment request at the time of this writing.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

