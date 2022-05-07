Dry conditions return to the Tri-State

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Saturday afternoon, there will be more clouds than sun as daytime highs only climb into the 60s.

Sunday will be partly cloudy and dry. It will be a pleasant day for Mother’s Day with a high near 70.

Next week is mainly dry and warm with highs in the 80s. There will be lots of sunshine too with an early preview of summer. The normal high for this time of year is in the low 70s so the warmer than normal weather will be the headline most of next week.

