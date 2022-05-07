Man dies in Forest Park shooting, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -One man is dead after a shooting happened in Forest Park Saturday morning, according to police.

Officers say they were dispatched to the 600 block of Northland Blvd. around 2:25 a.m. for a report of a person shot.

Once they arrived, they found Mikail Jones, 27, inside a parked car.

Police say Jones was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is unclear what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Forest Park Police Department at 513-595-5220.

