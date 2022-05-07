Rain is ending with drier weather this weekend

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Flood Watch remains in effect for most of the area until 1am Saturday. We measured 2.04″ of rain in Morrow and 1.84″ at CVG. Wilmington was the highest total with 2.76″ reported. There will be a few lingering showers in the morning. It will be damp and cloudy early with gradual clearing in the afternoon.

Sunday will be partly cloudy and dry. It will be a pleasant day for Mother’s Day with a high near 70.

Next week is mainly dry and warm with highs in the 80s. There will be lots of sunshine too with an early preview of summer. The normal high for this time of year is in the low 70s so the warmer than normal weather will be the headline most of next week.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.