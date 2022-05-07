Reds snap 9-game losing streak with win over Pittsburgh
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Reds have broken a 9-game losing streak with a home win Saturday against the Pittsburgh Pirates.
#Reds snap a 9-game losing streak with a 9-2 win over Pittsburgh.— Joe Danneman (@FOX19Joe) May 7, 2022
It’s the Reds’ second home win of the season.
The Reds scored two runs in the first inning and another seven runs in the eighth inning to clinch a 9-2 win.
