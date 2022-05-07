Contests
Reds snap 9-game losing streak with win over Pittsburgh

Cincinnati Reds
Cincinnati Reds(MGN)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Reds have broken a 9-game losing streak with a home win Saturday against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The Reds scored two runs in the first inning and another seven runs in the eighth inning to clinch a 9-2 win.

This is the Reds’ second home game win.

