Reds snap 9-game losing streak with win over Pittsburgh

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Reds have broken a 9-game losing streak with a home win Saturday against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

It’s the Reds’ second home win of the season. — Joe Danneman (@FOX19Joe) May 7, 2022

The Reds scored two runs in the first inning and another seven runs in the eighth inning to clinch a 9-2 win.

This is the Reds’ second home game win.

