Sunny streak with warmth in the tri-state

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Saturday night will see the drizzle and light rain come to an end as clouds decrease and continue to move eastward. As skies clear, low temperatures will dive down in the low-to-mid 40s.

Sunday will have abundant sunshine along with a few high thin clouds eastward. It will be a pleasant day for Mother’s Day with a high near 70.

Next week is mainly dry and warm with highs in the 80s. There will be lots of sunshine too with an early preview of summer. The normal high for this time of year is in the low 70s so the warmer than normal weather will be the headline most of next week. A good week to plan outdoor activities and get some extra yard work done that you may have put off!

Showers and storms are not expected in the tri-state until next weekend, and even then it appears to only be isolated at this time.

