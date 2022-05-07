WATCH | Night at the Galas 2022 highlights

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The stars shined bright in Louisville ahead of Saturday’s Kentucky Derby at several gala events.

Tori Gessner was live at the Esquire Derby Gala at 21 Museum Hotels. Tonight’s headliner was Louisville rapper Jack Harlow, who was excited to be back in town as his new album released.

“I feel complete, but the job ain’t done,” Harlow said.

Harlow will be participating in the “Riders Up” tradition ahead of the 148th running of the Kentucky Derby.

Five-time Grammy Award-winning artist Janet Jackson made an appearance on the red carpet at the Barnstable Brown Kentucky Derby Eve Gala.

Jackson will be performing on Derby Day at Lynn Family Stadium as part of the 85° West Music Festival.

Also appearing at the Barnstable Brown was US Olympic gold medalist Michael Phelps with his wife, Miss California USA 2010 Nicole Johnson.

Country music artist Jason Aldean talked with WAVE, saying he was excited to be “in the heart of the country music world.”

NBC’s “This is Us” star Justin Hartley and his wife, Sofia Pernas, gave their thoughts on the Kentucky Derby.

Joey Fatone, member of boy band NSYNC, said he’s always excited to be back in Louisville. He said this makes his 20th visit to the city for Derby.

Country singer Travis Tritt said he was ready to join in and sing at the Barnstable Brown Gala.

Richard Sambora, guitarist of rock band Bon Jovi, said he was ready to rock.

Actor Stephen Dorff, known as Det. Roland West on HBO’s “True Detective,” shared what he liked most about the Derby experience.

