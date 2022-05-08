The Beast is back, breaking its own record

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Kings Island’s The Beast is reopening Sunday and will beat its own record for the longest wooden roller coaster in the world.

According to a release from Kings Island, The Beast will break its own record by two feet, going from 7,359 feet to 7,361 feet.

The coaster had undergone offseason retracking and reprofiling work, including a steeper first drop.

“When you look at roller coaster records, they’re being beat all the time,” said Kings Island Vice President and General Manager Mike Koontz. “But there’s one record that no park in the world has been able to beat for more than 40 years, until now, and that’s the record for the longest wooden roller coaster.”

The coaster’s other record-breaking features include a vertical drop of 137 feet at a 53-degree angle and a 125-foot-long underground tunnel.

