Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

The Beast is back, breaking its own record

The ‘World’s Longest Wooden Roller Coaster’ is about to get longer
Kings Island's The Beast will reopen Sunday.
Kings Island's The Beast will reopen Sunday.(WXIX)
By Corinne Rivers
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 10:25 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Kings Island’s The Beast is reopening Sunday and will beat its own record for the longest wooden roller coaster in the world.

According to a release from Kings Island, The Beast will break its own record by two feet, going from 7,359 feet to 7,361 feet.

The coaster had undergone offseason retracking and reprofiling work, including a steeper first drop.

“When you look at roller coaster records, they’re being beat all the time,” said Kings Island Vice President and General Manager Mike Koontz. “But there’s one record that no park in the world has been able to beat for more than 40 years, until now, and that’s the record for the longest wooden roller coaster.”

The coaster’s other record-breaking features include a vertical drop of 137 feet at a 53-degree angle and a 125-foot-long underground tunnel.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tuesday is a First Alert Weather Day with the threat of strong to severe thunderstorms.
All weather alerts expired after strong storms pass through Tri-State
Goshen School Board president resigns; confronted by 'predator catchers' in IN
Text messages show school board’s reaction to president appearing in child sex sting video
Julio Etienne
Hyde Park man accused of beating, strangling girlfriend: court docs
The movie prop money is easy to find for purchase online. (Source: WBRC video)
Cincinnati-area man arrested in counterfeiting case involving movie prop money
The Chromebook was allegedly provided to the student by the school.
Lawsuit: Family claims school-issued laptop led to their child being targeted by a sexual predator

Latest News

Over 30 calls came in to 911 about a man standing on the railroad tracks throwing rocks at the...
Suspect at large after throwing rocks off highway overpass, damaging vehicles
Tracking sunshine and 70 for Sunday!
Clouds move out as temperatures climb up near 70 Sunday!
The Twin Spires of historic Churchill Downs on Derby Day 146.
2022 post positions, odds for Kentucky Derby contenders
One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting happened in Bond Hill Saturday.
1 person taken to hospital after shooting in Bond Hill, police say