Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Five arrested after sheriff’s office serves narcotics search warrant

Police in Florida arrested five people after executing a search warrant for narcotics on an...
Police in Florida arrested five people after executing a search warrant for narcotics on an Okaloosa County property.(Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (Gray News) – Police in Florida arrested five people after serving a narcotics search warrant Tuesday.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said the warrant was executed at a home near Niceville, Florida. The sheriff’s office said the home has been the subject of complaints and is associated with drug overdoses, including an overdose death.

The sheriff’s office said members of its Special Response Team deployed two non-lethal flash bangs outside the home after no one was responding to authorities.

The sheriff’s office said it took four people into custody for resisting an officer.

Patrick Mulcahy, a resident of the home, was taken into custody after the sheriff’s office said he was found to have methamphetamine and a rolled up dollar bill containing meth residue.

Police in Florida arrested Patrick Mulcahy on drug charges after they said they discovered meth...
Police in Florida arrested Patrick Mulcahy on drug charges after they said they discovered meth in his possession.(Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office)

He has been charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The sheriff’s office is continuing to investigate. They said there will be additional charges announced.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tuesday is a First Alert Weather Day with the threat of strong to severe thunderstorms.
All weather alerts expired after strong storms pass through Tri-State
Goshen School Board president resigns; confronted by 'predator catchers' in IN
Text messages show school board’s reaction to president appearing in child sex sting video
Julio Etienne
Hyde Park man accused of beating, strangling girlfriend: court docs
The movie prop money is easy to find for purchase online. (Source: WBRC video)
Cincinnati-area man arrested in counterfeiting case involving movie prop money
The Chromebook was allegedly provided to the student by the school.
Lawsuit: Family claims school-issued laptop led to their child being targeted by a sexual predator

Latest News

Cincinnati Reds first baseman Colin Moran (16) high fives shortshop Kyle Farmer (17) after...
Colin Moran’s homers lift Reds to win over Pirates, first series victory of season
First lady visits Ukraine as US issues new sanctions against Russia
Smiling for sunshine and warm days ahead!
Pleasant weather continues to start the work week!
A Cuban hotel was severely damaged after a massive explosion.
Havana hotel toll rises to 30; dogs search for survivors