‘Furry Fiesta’ brings people, pets together for Cincinnati Animal CARE

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cinco de Mayo was celebrated a couple of days late at Queen City Radio but the celebration also included furry friends.

The third annual ‘Furry Fiesta’ was hosted by Red Dog Pet Resort - and yes, even the dogs got to have a pet-friendly margarita.

Red Dog Event Coordinator Sarah Penny says, “Red Dog’s goal is to make Cincinnati more dog friendly, by adding fun events that humans can do with their kids but now people who have furry kids can do stuff with them too and still have a great time and be included.”

If you’re curious, that’s a rim of dusted dog treats, shaved ice, a splash of chicken broth, a topping of whipped cream. and a garnish of more dusted dog treats.

The dog treats were one of Red Dog’s vendors, Pugalicious, which was the source of the dusted dog treats.

The $5 doggy margaritas went toward Cincinnati Animal CARE, a tri-state animal shelter.

”We always have some kind of fundraising aspect to support, you know, rescues in the area,” says Penny. “There are so many homeless animals that need our help, especially Cincinnati Animal CARE are struggling really bad with overpopulation in their shelter so they’re looking for fosters, they’re looking for adopters, they’re looking for donations, volunteers.”

A few available dogs were showcased at the shelter for folks who were searching for another furry friend to add to their family.

If you’re looking to adopt, foster, donate, or even volunteer, you can visit Cincinnati Animal Care’s website.

Other events hosted by Red Dog can be found on their website.

