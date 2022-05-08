At least one person displaced, dog rescued in Camp Washington fire

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -At least one person is displaced, and a dog was rescued after a large fire occurred in Camp Washington Saturday night.

A dispatcher with the Cincinnati Police Department says firefighters got a call around 11 p.m. of a large house fire on Burlington Place and Hopple Street.

Once crews arrived, they discovered heavy fire on the front side of the building.

The dispatcher says that some people were treated at the scene for smoke inhalation. They could not confirm if anyone was taken to the hospital.

The dog did sustain several burns but is expected to be okay, the dispatcher said.

It is unclear how many people were displaced.

The estimated damages are unclear.

Fire officials have not given information as to what caused the fire.

