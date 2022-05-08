Local drag performer dies after show at Fitton Center for Creative Arts

HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) -A local drag performer died following a drag show at the Fitton Center for Creative Arts in Hamilton Saturday.

According to a statement from the the arts center, Aaron Losey, known as Tyese Rainz, died after having a medical episode.

According to officials with the Fitton Center, Rainz was one of eight of the area’s best drag queens. On Saturday Rainz closed out the show and received a standing ovation after her performance.

It is unclear as to what led up to the medical episode nor what the medical episode is at this time.

