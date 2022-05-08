Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Local drag performer dies after show at Fitton Center for Creative Arts

Fitton Center for Creative Arts
Fitton Center for Creative Arts(FOX19 NOW)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 1:58 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) -A local drag performer died following a drag show at the Fitton Center for Creative Arts in Hamilton Saturday.

According to a statement from the the arts center, Aaron Losey, known as Tyese Rainz, died after having a medical episode.

At the conclusion of the Drag Show 2&1/2 at the Fitton Center on Saturday evening, Aaron Losey, performing as Tyese...

Posted by Fitton Center for Creative Arts on Sunday, May 8, 2022

According to officials with the Fitton Center, Rainz was one of eight of the area’s best drag queens. On Saturday Rainz closed out the show and received a standing ovation after her performance.

It is unclear as to what led up to the medical episode nor what the medical episode is at this time.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tuesday is a First Alert Weather Day with the threat of strong to severe thunderstorms.
All weather alerts expired after strong storms pass through Tri-State
Goshen School Board president resigns; confronted by 'predator catchers' in IN
Text messages show school board’s reaction to president appearing in child sex sting video
Julio Etienne
Hyde Park man accused of beating, strangling girlfriend: court docs
The movie prop money is easy to find for purchase online. (Source: WBRC video)
Cincinnati-area man arrested in counterfeiting case involving movie prop money
The Chromebook was allegedly provided to the student by the school.
Lawsuit: Family claims school-issued laptop led to their child being targeted by a sexual predator

Latest News

Cincinnati police were at the scene of a fatal hit and run downtown.
Suspect arrested in connection with fatal hit-and-run crash in downtown Cincinnati
Red Dog Pet Resort
‘Furry Fiesta’ brings people, pets together for Cincinnati Animal CARE
‘Furry Fiesta’ brings people, pets together for Cincinnati Animal CARE
‘Furry Fiesta’ brings people, pets together for Cincinnati Animal CARE
Over 30 calls came in to 911 about a man standing on the railroad tracks throwing rocks at the...
Suspect at large after throwing rocks off highway overpass, damaging vehicles