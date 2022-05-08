Man arrested after gun discharges, shooting 2-year-old

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 23-year-old is facing multiple child endangerment charges after a 2-year-old was accidentally shot on Saturday.

According to court documents, police were called to Elkwood Drive in Forest Park for a report of a 2-year-old who had been shot.

Matthew Dobson, 23, allegedly left a loaded handgun on a couch near children, documents state. The gun discharged, striking the 2-year-old in the chest and arm.

Officials say the child was taken to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Dobson is charged with three counts of child endangerment and is being held in the Hamilton County jail.

