Man dies in Fairfield shooting, police say

HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) -A man died after a shooting took place in Fairfield Saturday night, according to Hamilton Police.

Officers say they were dispatched around 10:30 p.m. to the fraternal order of police lodge number 38 on Joe Nuxhall Way for the report of a shooting.

Once they arrived, they discovered that one man had died and three people are injured, police said.

The three victims were taken to the hospital.

Police have not stated if they have a suspect.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Public Affairs Office at 513-868-5811 ext. 2007.

