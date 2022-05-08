Three people shot in Elmwood Place, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Three people are injured after a shooting took place in Elmwood place Sunday morning.

Police say it happened on Maple and Vine Streets around 3 a.m.

The victims were taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, officers said.

The extent of the injuries is unknown at this time.

Officers say there is no suspect at large and no active threat.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.

