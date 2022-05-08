Passenger dies following downtown Cincinnati crash, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A passenger of a Chevrolet Malibu died Saturday night following a crash in downtown Cincinnati, police said.

Officers say Yahdea Brown after a two-vehicle crash happened on 300 E. 5th Street around 8:20 p.m.

Deanshe Kelley, 24, was driving a 2008 Dodge Avenger southbound on Sycamore Street when she hit a 2017 Chevrolet Malibu traveling eastbound on East 5th Street.

Police add that the driver of the Malibu fled the scene, but Brown was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where she later died.

Officers say that Kelley was taken to UCMC for non-life threatening injuries. One juvenile passenger from the Dodge Avenger was treated at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Excessive speed does not seem to be a factor in the crash. Impairment is yet to be determined, police said.

Officers say that Kelley and Brown were not wearing seatbelts.

Witnesses to the crash should contact the Cincinnati Police Department’s Traffic Unit at 513-352-2514.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.