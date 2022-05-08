Sunshine and warmth continues into the work week

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Sunday night will have some mid-to-high level clouds pass by, but we’ll remain dry with lows falling in the upper 40s and low 50s.

The work week is mainly dry and warm with highs in the 80s. There will be lots of sunshine too with an early preview of summer. This will be a good week to plan outdoor activities and get some extra yard work done that you may have put off!

The normal high for this time of year is in the low 70s so the warmer than normal weather will be the headline most of next week.

Showers and storms are not expected in the tri-state until next weekend, and even then it appears to only be isolated at this time.

We've got warmth on the way in the Queen City, starting with Monday! (WXIX)

