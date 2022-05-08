Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Sunshine and warmth continues into the work week

Temperatures continue to climb in the tri-state this week
Above-average temperatures are on the way in the tri-state!
By Ethan Emery
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Sunday night will have some mid-to-high level clouds pass by, but we’ll remain dry with lows falling in the upper 40s and low 50s.

The work week is mainly dry and warm with highs in the 80s. There will be lots of sunshine too with an early preview of summer. This will be a good week to plan outdoor activities and get some extra yard work done that you may have put off!

The normal high for this time of year is in the low 70s so the warmer than normal weather will be the headline most of next week.

Showers and storms are not expected in the tri-state until next weekend, and even then it appears to only be isolated at this time.

We've got warmth on the way in the Queen City, starting with Monday!
We've got warmth on the way in the Queen City, starting with Monday!(WXIX)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tuesday is a First Alert Weather Day with the threat of strong to severe thunderstorms.
All weather alerts expired after strong storms pass through Tri-State
Goshen School Board president resigns; confronted by 'predator catchers' in IN
Text messages show school board’s reaction to president appearing in child sex sting video
Julio Etienne
Hyde Park man accused of beating, strangling girlfriend: court docs
The movie prop money is easy to find for purchase online. (Source: WBRC video)
Cincinnati-area man arrested in counterfeiting case involving movie prop money
The Chromebook was allegedly provided to the student by the school.
Lawsuit: Family claims school-issued laptop led to their child being targeted by a sexual predator

Latest News

A Beautiful Mother’s Day
A Beautiful Mother’s Day
A Beautiful Mother’s Day
We're tracking a nice warm up in the Queen City along with abundant sunshine!
Sunny streak with warmth in the tri-state
Dry conditions return to the Tri-State