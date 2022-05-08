Suspect at large after throwing rocks off highway overpass, damaging vehicles

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police are looking for a suspect that allegedly threw rocks off a highway overpass Saturday, damaging several vehicles.

According to dispatch, a man was standing on the railroad overpass on I-75 southbound throwing rocks.

Dispatch says they received 36 calls about the incident including 10 vehicles that were hit and damaged.

At this time, dispatch says they believe that the suspect was then chased eastbound by one of the victims.

The suspect ran into nearby woods and was not been found or identified by police.

The suspect was consistently described as a white male in his 30s, looking ‘scruffy,’ wearing jean shorts and a black or dark blue shirt with white tennis shoes.

It is unclear at this time how he got up onto the railroad tracks.

Anyone with information about the suspect or his whereabouts should call Cincinnati Police Department District 4.

